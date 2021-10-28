AIADMK divided over Sasikala’s comeback bid

Chennai: Days after AIADMK coordinator and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam asserted that the party headquarters office-bearers would decide on the reinduction of expelled supremo V K Sasikala into the party, his supporter and party organising secretary J C D Prabhakar has said there was nothing wrong in what he said about the close-aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

While former Minister and AIADMK veteran Sellur Raju too has supported Panneerselvam, the faction led by the party’s joint coordinator and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is opposed to it.

Meanwhile, party founder MGR’s grandson and AIADMK MGR youth wing deputy secretary G Ramachandran said the party was being steered efficiently by the dual leadership and other leaders should stay calm.

As a prelude to her statewide tour to meet her supporters, Sasikala on Wednesday attended the wedding of her nephew TTV Dhinakaran’s daughter in Thanjavur district.

Dhinakaran said the opinion of Panneerselvam on reinduction of Sasikala into the party was right. ‘OPS would usually speak calm and composed. What he said is right,’ Dhinakaran told reporters after garlanding the portrait of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers in Thanjavur on the occasion of the guru puja.