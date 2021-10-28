Anjana makes it big

Chennai-based Anjana Ramesh is a young advertising professional, model and an aspiring actor. Graduated in B.Com from MOP Vaishnav College, she went on to complete her MBA from Symbiosis Institute, Pune. Chennai-based Anjana Ramesh is a young advertising professional, model and an aspiring actor. Graduated in B.Com from MOP Vaishnav College, she went on to complete her MBA from Symbiosis Institute, Pune.

Acting has been her passion and she has been acting and staging plays right from her school days at Arsha Vidya Mandir. Very fluent in both English and Tamil dialogues, she always played the lead role in all her Tamil stage plays. She played the role of Kannaghi in her 10th standard which won laurels and accolades for her.

Anju as she is fondly called by her friends and colleagues, has been acting in Advertisement Commercials like amazon.com’s Great Festival Sale etc and selectively hosting programmes.

Anjana’s latest addition to her acting portfolio has been for Big Boss Season 5 – Promo Shoot

After marathon rounds of auditions, Anjana was chosen to play the role of BRIDE in the latest promo of Big Boss Season on Star Vijay Television.

It’s a dream come true for any aspiring actor to share screen space alongside with Kamal Hassan.

Kamal Hassan ensured that Anjana was not only dedicated, comfortable at the sets but also appreciated and applauded her talent besides Big Boss team for her talent and sincere involvement.

The Big Boss season 5 promo is on air and has been well received by the audiences where Anjana plays the key role around which the commercial story line has been weaved.

For this next door girl Anjana, its yet another feather in her cap and has a wonderful experience to share of being part of this promo commercial.

Anjana continues her modelling assignments. She has worked with various brands.

As part of her social responsibilities, she has been actively involved in mentoring and training under-privileged children especially girl children, to help them discover their potential as well as ignite the spirit to scale up and achieve. She has actively engaged in lending her hand to philanthropic activities for Elderly Destitute. During the Chennai Floods and corona pandemic crisis, Anjana had got friends groups across the globe in procuring medicines from benefactors across the Globe and distributing them to the needy.

An environmentalist, she is also associated with an Youth NGO to reach out to the needy.