Annaatthe trailer goes viral

The trailer of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe was put yesterday. The racy trailer features Rajinikanth in a fresh and young look. Thee is fily sentiments, action and humour with Rajinikanth 's punchline in it. It has won the admiration of the actor's fans.

Keerthy Suresh plays Rajini’s sister while Meena and Khushbu are also in the cast. Nayanthara essays the actor’s pair in the film, which has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. Music is by D Imman.

Meanwhile, Red Giant Movies have confirmed that they have procured the TN theatrical rights of the film.’SURPRISE. SURPRISE. SURPRISE We’re extremely proud to associate with @sunpictures for the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution of #Superstar @rajinikanth ’s #Annaatthe Get ready for the biggest Diwali celebrations!’, tweeted Red Giant Movies.

Annaatthe is releasing this Deepavali.