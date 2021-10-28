Magamuni in Colors TV

The world television premiere of Magamuni will happen in Colors TV this weekend. This gripping tale of crime and drama has won several awards at film festivals and will be aired back-to-back 31 October at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. as part of its Sunday Cine Jumbo.

Santhakumar directed the 2019 film, which stars Arya in dual roles alongside Mahima Nambiar, Indhuja Ravichandran, Kaali Venkat, Rohini, Jayaprakash, Ilavarasu, and Aruldoss. The gripping plot revolves around Magadevan and Muniraj (both played by Arya), two long-separated brothers who repeatedly end up in life-threatening situations until they finally cross paths.

Magadevan works hard to leave a life of crime and care for his family, who mean everything to him, whereas Muniraj believes in Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and wishes to pass them on to young children. The rest of the plot revolves around Magadevan’s quest for peace and nonviolence with Muniraj as his inspiration.

Actor Arya said, ‘It is indeed wonderful that a film with such an intriguing storyline is set to be telecast on a popular channel like Colors Tamil.’

‘Audiences can expect an exciting weekend, and I can assure them that it will be worthwhile to watch’.