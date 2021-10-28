Supreme Court gives nod to release NEET results

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce NEET UG result, by staying a recent Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.

Results of around 16 lakh students can not be put on hold for two students, the apex court has observed.

The top court today adjourned the hearing of a petition against the Bombay High Court order for holding the medical entrance test — NEET 2021 again for two candidates. On Monday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has demanded an urgent hearing in the top court against the order asking it not to release the NEET results.

The petitioners have alleged that they were handed over question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers in the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

The Bombay High Court on 20 October directed the NTA, exam conducting body for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG, to hold fresh exams for the two students. They also told NTA to declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

In its appeal, the NTA said that the NEET (UG) 2021 is held for over 16 lakh candidates and due to the high court’s order it has not been able ‘to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration’.

Bombay High Court had earlier passed an order, asking the agency to conduct re-exam of two students who were given wrong answer sheet by the invigilator, and hence not at fault. It had also asked NTA to conduct the exam and release the result within two weeks’ time.

Following this, NTA moved Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the order and seeking permission to declare the result. While the result date has not been announced, it is being expected that NEET 2021 result would be released soon now.