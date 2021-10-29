Capgemini inks pact with TERI

Chennai: Capgemini India has announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in India to further support the Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)goals of its Indian and global clients.

According to a press note, Capgemini and TERI plan to address opportunities in India and rest of the world through collaborative research, ideation and solutions around sustainability. The collaboration aims to leverage both the domain expertise and research capabilities of TERI, and Capgemini’s experience in the areas of net zero climate strategy, new business models, sustainable products and services, responsible investing, sustainable supply chain operations, sustainable IT,and using Data and AI for improving ESG performance, it added.