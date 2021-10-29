CII steps in to accelerate progression of logistics policies

Chennai: CII Institute of Logistics has launched a compendium of logistics policies of five States to capture a snapshot of how States are looking at incentivising and promoting logistics and warehousing in States.

The compilation was unveiled in the presence of Additional Secretary – Logistics, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and other Industry stakeholders.

The Institute has facilitated five stakeholder roundtables in States of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu, Assam and Haryana. Logistics and warehousing experts from industry, think tanks, academia interacted in closed door dialogue with the State government and provided suggestions on the role government and industry can play in creating multiple logistics hubs in the country, CII said.

‘CII has been in the forefront of such consultative efforts and continuously engages with all stakeholders in pursuit of Logistics industry competitiveness. This compendium is one of the key documents that would be very helpful for Logistics of all the State and UT Governments. It highlights the salient features of various State Governments policies and scope for improvement,’ it added.