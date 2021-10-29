Daimler India bets big on Bharat Benz

Chennai: Bringing cheer this festive season for the trucking and transport community in India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has made available its products with festive offers that entail financial and special deals.

Available across authorized dealers , BharatBenz products are designed in line with rapidly changing customer needs, and customised for a broad range of use applications while targeting specific sectors such as e-commerce, mining, construction, a company statement said.

Vivo announces festival offers

Vivo has announced Deepavali offers on smartphones— X70 series, V21 series, Y73 and Y33s.

It said customers can buy a smartphone at Rs 101 this Deepavali. These offers are valid till 7 November, across mainline channels.

The recently launched X70 series promises to offer professional-grade

camera experience with inbuilt ultra-sensing gimbal and oerformance with Vivo’s professional imaging chip V1, it added.

ITI Mutual Fund launches pharma and healthcare fund

ITI Mutual Fund has launched pharma and healthcare fund. According to a press release, NFO is open and it closes on 1 November,

ITI Pharma and Healthcare is an open-ended equity scheme investing in pharma and healthcare, it said and added that the fund is suitable for investors looking for capital appreciation on a long-term basis.

Dollar unveils its first exclusive brand outlet

Dollar Industries Limited has launched its first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) in Ayodhya.

The store was inaugurated by Ankit Gupta Gupta, president, marketing, Dollar Industries Limited. A press note said these stores will be the one-stop destination for all Dollar products, catering to the hosiery needs of men, women and children.

Diadem on expansion mode

Diadem has opened its flagship store at Nungambakkam in the city, as part of its expansion plans.

‘It will be showcasing a wide range of Kanchivaram Silks, Tussars, Banarasi, Linens, Cottons, Designer Sarees, Linen Sarees, Silk cotton Sarees, Pochampally silks, Tussar silk, Silk pavadai, Designer Salwars, Designer sarees, Khadi cotton sarees, Banarasi sarees, Gadwal silk and Salwars all under one roof, exclusively,’ said a press release.