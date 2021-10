Vetri Maaran is currently working on Viduthalai, which has Vijay Sethupathi and Soori as the leads. The film’s shoot is nearing completion with just 20 more days of shoot left. The team is currently waiting for Vijay Sethupathi’s dates.

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is composing music for the film. This is his first collaboration with the veteran composer.

The film has a total of three songs and one of them is sung by Dhanush.