One lioness, 5 ostriches die in Vandalur Zoo

Chennai: In a shocking incideint, a lioness and five ostriches have died at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at suburban Vandalur, which is popularly called as Vandalur Zoo.

A statement from AAZP here said while the 19-yar-old lioness died on 26 October, the five ostriches died Thursday.

It said the lioness, named Kavitha died due to senility and old age related issues on October 26 and postmortem was conducted by the Zoo veterinarians and a team from Tamilnadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences

University (TANUVAS).

Pointing out that Ostrich was breeding well naturally in the AAZP, five Ostriches died all of sudden Thursday.

The team from TANUVAS was present during prophylactic treatment to remaining birds in Ostrich enclosure along with zoo veterinarians and during postmortem.

Samples were collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which is being carried out.

Blood smear and organ impression was examined yesterday itself and fowl cholera was ruled out. Other birds are under surveillance and zoo veterinarians are continuously monitoring the remaining birds in the enclosures.

AAZP was one of the largest and scientifically managed zoos in India and houses 2s400 animals belonging to 180 species.