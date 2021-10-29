Pasteur Institute at Coonoor will be revived, assures Centre to TN

Chennai: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has assured the ruling DMK in Tamilnadu to revive the Pasteur Institute at Coonoor, which was closed for several years, and roll out vaccines by next months.

A DMK statement here said, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson met the Union Minister on the directions of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and thanked him for his letter assuring of taking initiative with regards to the revival of the Pasteur Institute at Coonoor which was closed for many years and rollout the trial vaccines by November 2021.

The Pasteur Institute at Coonor facility is at the qualification stage and that the Performance Qualification of facilities, utilities and critical equipment will be completed by November after which the trial batches of the vaccines will be initiated.

Wilson also submitted a letter to the Union Minister detailing the urgent need to revive the BCG Vaccine laboratory inside Kings Institute Guindy in Chennai and also the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) at Chengalpattu and to include the State Government to achieve this.

He told the Union Minister that the thirrd wave of the Covid pandemic being a closer reality and the lack in supply of Covid-19 vaccines would cause a great havoc on the citizens health.

The need for the revival of both these manufacturing units has been a cause close to the Chief Minister and the State government has left no stone unturned with regard to this endeavor to ensure that the citizens of Tamilnadu are able to be vaccinated and be protected against Covid-19.

The Union Minister assured the MP that he will consider the request made in the letter and would take appropriate action immediately.