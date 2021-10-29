Review: Enanga Sir Unga Sattam

Tamil cinema had often discussed bold and controversial issues. Few ended up preachy while a few took a balancing act. Enna Sir Unga Sattam joins the latter. Tamil cinema had often discussed bold and controversial issues. Few ended up preachy while a few took a balancing act. Enna Sir Unga Sattam joins the latter.

Close on the heels of Tamilnadu government appointing persons belonging to all castes as temple priests in the State, comes Enna Sir Unga Sattam. The films deals with the subject of priests belonging to all castes and reservation besides speaks the need to provide reservations based on income certificate than looking at their caste background. The plight of youngsters belonging to poor Brahmin families are discussed. Director Prabhu Jayaram has made sure it is engaging and entertaining too.

RS Karthiik, who has acted in Peechankai, is playing the lead in this film, which also has Subha, Rohini, Meera Mitun, Soundarya (of Super Singer fame), Airaa, who had acted in Sagaa, and Junior Balaiah.

The makers called it a Duplex Movie quite like K Balachander’s Oru Veedu iru Vaasal. It has one story in the first half and another in the second half. The genres is totally different in both the halves — a romance-cum-comedy in the first half and a serious drama in the latter half that tries convey a strong message.