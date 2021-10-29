Review: Enanga Sir Unga Sattam

Close on the heels of Tamilnadu government appointing persons belonging to all castes as temple priests in the State, comes Enna Sir Unga Sattam.
The films deals with the subject of priests belonging to all castes and reservation besides speaks the need to provide reservations based on income certificate than looking at their caste background. The plight of youngsters belonging to poor Brahmin families are discussed. Director Prabhu Jayaram has made sure it is engaging and entertaining too.
The makers called it a Duplex Movie quite like K Balachander’s Oru Veedu iru Vaasal.
It has one story in the first half and another in the second half. The genres is totally different in both the halves — a romance-cum-comedy in the first half and a serious drama in the latter half that tries convey a strong message.
Karthik has done a wonderful act. He appears all through and his boy next-door looks adds strength to the character.
Guna Balasubramanian, the music director of the film, has done a good show while Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan is the cinematographer. He has captured the happenings well. Produced by Passion Studios, the movie is out in Sony Liv.