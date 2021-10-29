Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI Governor for 3 more years

New Delhi: Shaktikanta Das has been reappointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for another term of three years.

The decision, announced in a statement from the Cabinet and effective when his current term ends 10 December, will keep Das at the bank’s helm to help guide the economy’s recovery from the pandemic.

‘The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor for a period of three years beyond 10 December, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,’ read an official statement.Das was previously the Department of Economic Affairs Secretary at the Finance Ministry and was appointed as the chief of the Reserve Bank on 11 December, 2018, for three years.

Shaktikanta Das has vast experience in various areas of governance and has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc. He is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.