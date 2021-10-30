3 killed in car-lorry collision near Coimbatore

Chennai: Three including a couple died when a car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Bhavani-Mettur Main Road at Kadappanallur Pirivu in Erode district.

According to police, M Devanathan, 53 from Mecheri in Salem district, his wife D Indhirani, 51, and their relative R Sathyaseelan, 24, were returning to Salem in a car from Coimbatore, when the lorry rammed into their vehicle.

Police said the front portion of the car was mangled as it had come under the driver cabin of the truck. Airbags were deployed. However, three occupants in the car died.

Devanathan was working as a manager, while his wife is a doctor at a PHC and Sathyaseelan was employed in a private firm.