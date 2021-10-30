Aryan Khan walks ouf of jail after 4 weeks

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, today left a Mumbai jail after nearly four weeks.

The 23-year-old was granted bail on Thursday by the Bombay High Court in the drugs-on-cruise case but spent two nights in jail as his bail papers missed the 5:30 pm deadline on Friday.

Aryan Khan left in a convoy of cars at around 11 am. Hundreds of people were seen outside the Arthur Road Central prison to take a glimpse of Aryan Khan coming out of the jail as Mumbai Police threw in a heavy security blanket in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

Arthur Road jail officials were seen taking out the bail papers from the ‘bail box’ in the early hours of the morning, setting off the process for the star son’s release.

Since morning, fans have been crowding outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat home with ‘Welcome Home, Aryan’ posters. Earlier, SRK’s cavalcade left for the the Arthur Road Jail.