French Open: PV Sindhu enters semis, Lakshya bows out

Paris: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu cruised into the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the French Open 2021 after defeating Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, here on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will take on world No 15 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan for a place in the final on Saturday.

In the quarter-final against world No 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, the third-seeded Sindhu breezed through the first game in just 16 minutes. The Thai upped her challenge in the second game, but Sindhu replied strongly to wrap up the match by 21-14, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

However, the world’s No 10 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost their quarter-final contest against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia. The Indian duo put up a spirited performance against the fourth seeds and even won the first game but the Malaysians fought back in the next two to win the match 21-18, 18-21, 17-21.

Meanwhile, India’s lone remaining representative in the men’s singles, Lakhya Sen’s campaign ended in the quarter-finals too after he lost 17-21, 15-21 to Heo Kwanghee of South Korea.