Gold worth Rs 1.41 cr seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) have seized 3.222 kg gold valued at Rs 1.41 crore in two separate incidents at the Anna International airport here.

A release from the office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said while rummaging a flight at 0400 hrs, 12 gold pieces (702 gms) wrapped with black adhesive tape, concealed inside water heater in toilet of the aircraft were recovered.

Gold totally weighing 702 gms of 24K purity valued at Rs.30,85,290 was recovered as unclaimed and seized under the Customs Act.

In another incident, the officers found gold in paste form wrapped in inner wear clothes lying in waste bin of a toilet in the airport. Upon extraction, 2.52 kg of gold valued at Rs.1.11 crore emerged from this paste which was also seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

A total of 3.222 kg of gold totally worth Rs.1.41 crore was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. Further investigations are under progress.