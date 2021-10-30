Mega Covid vaccination drive underway in TN

Chennai: Amid steady dip in daily caseload, the sixth mega Covid vaccination drive to inoculate the uncovered population and to target those who have not yet taken their second dose jabs, began in Tamilnadu, on today.

The 12-hour long camp began at 7 am in over 50,000 centres across the State. Though the previous five mega camps were held on Sundays, the state Health department officials chose to have the camps on Saturdays since last week as people taking non-vegetarian food and alcohol were hesitant in taking their jabs on Sundays.

Health department officials said adequate doses of vaccine were available in the State and the main objective of the camp was to inoculate those who were yet to take their second dose.