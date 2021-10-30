Pollard’s last ball six made the difference: Pooran

Dubai: West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran said regular captain Kieron Pollard’s last-ball six after returning to bat following a break eventually made all the difference in its three-run win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Kieron Pollard (14 not out) retired ill in the 13th over but the reasons for his walking out at that stage were not clear. He, however, came back in the final over to hit a last ball six after seven batters of his side were packed off.

Pooran, who managed the entire second innings, refused to divulge much on Pollard’s health.

He looks fine, the medical team is still working with him but he should be okay. You can see why he’s a wonderful leader, walking back in to hit that last-ball six. We try to be someone like that in the future, Pooran said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pooran rued the missed catches but said they always had the belief. It’s tough managing all the players, but everyone gives me full support. All hands on the deck on field. Unfortunately, we didn’t really take all our catches, but the belief was there. We backed our experience to close out the game.

Asked about the decision to give Andre Russell the last over, he said: On that wicket back of a length was tough. He’s a big player and executed for us.

For his 22-ball 40, Pooran was also adjudged the player of the match. Tactical move (to go lower down. We talk about batsmen taking responsibility and doing what’s needed for the team.’

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said, ‘ I think Liton’s wicket was very crucial. We were both set. I think the bowlers did a good job, but we missed a few chances and conceded 10-15 extra runs. We tried, Shakib and Naim tried but it was hard to score. Shoriful, Mahedi bowled well. Taskin bowled beautifully. Yes, fielding has been an issue. We need to come out better.’