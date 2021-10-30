Stalin, leaders pay tributes to Thevar at Pasumpon

Ramanathapuram: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today led the State in paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his 114th birth anniversary and 59th Guru Pooja here today.

Stalin, accompanied by his cabinet colleages, paid floral tributes at the Thevar’s memorial at Pasumpon. Leaders of various political parties also paid tributes to thevar at Pasumpon to mark the occasion.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around Pasumpon and additional police pickets were deployed in vulnerbale areas. More than 5,000 police personnel were deployed on security duty.

In Chennai city, Opposition AIADMK joint coordinator and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes at the Thevar statue at Nandanam area in the city. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of Thevar at his native Theni district.

Leaders of various political parties also paid tributes to the freedom fighter in the city to mark the occasion. Since leaders of various political parties paid tributes to thevar statue in the city, police have made traffic diversions in the area.