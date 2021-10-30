Stalin visits Keezhadi excavation site

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday visited the Keezhadi archaeological excavation site in Sivaganga district.

Stalin went around the excavated sites during which senior officials from the Archaeological Survey of India presented a power-point presentation about the excavations done so far, and the artefacts kept on display.

Apart from Stalin, State Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan, Thangam Thennarasu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Raja Kannappan and P Moorthy, Sivaganga District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy among others, were present.

Earlier, Stalin was accorded a rousing reception when he arrived at the Madurai airport from Chennai.

During his visit, Stalin would also inspect the venue where a library in memory of late leader M Karunanidhi would come up in Madurai and inspect some of the infrastractural projects.