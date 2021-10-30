Suriya’s message for fans

Suriya starreer Jai Bhim will be out exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 2 November.

While talking about how Jai Bhim was one of the most challenging films of his career, Suriya said, ‘It’s been close to 24 years that I have been working in the industry. We have seen a lot of highs and lows, but my fans and movie lovers have always stood by me. They’ve really had a lot of trust and they have put in a lot of belief in me. This trust that they have placed upon me has built a beautiful relationship between me and them. I only want to give back this love by doing good films.’

Adding further to the experience of working in Jai Bhim and his role as Advocate Chandru, Suriya added, ‘This film is not in my comfort zone. It does not fall into the layout or pattern or sketch that any of my previous films were. The whole pattern, storytelling, or the actors involved, the emotions in it, will be a little intense. It’s just not entertainment, but it will definitely move and impact you. The recall factor after watching this film, I’m sure will be remembered for a long time. It is definitely a huge responsibility but a good one to take on. I just want to deliver better films for my audience.’

I got to meet Justice Chandru sir, much before the film through Tha.Se. Gnanavel. We were told he’s a disruptor, he’s a change maker and we had heard a lot of inspirational stories about him. We also got to know that he never charges any money for human rights cases, reveals Suriya and continues, ‘Knowing Chandru sir more and reading about his books and him in his younger days, we all thought that his story has to reach every corner of the world. People like Justice Chandru Sir are unsung heroes and we thought we must share his story and ignite younger minds, and this case was a remarkable one. Another interesting fact about ‘Jai Bhim’ is that a High Court setting has not been done before, at least in the recent Tamil films. So, all of these things highly motivated me to choose ‘Jai Bhim’ as the project where I want to play a lawyer for the first time.

‘Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamilnadu. It is written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and features popular actor Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. Jai Bhim has been produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir.