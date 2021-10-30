You are making Modi stronger: Mamata Banerjee to Congress

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only going to be ‘more powerful’ because the Congress is not serious about politics.

Speaking at a TMC event in Goa, Mamata also accused the principal opposition party at the national level of not taking decisions, adding that the country is suffering because of that.

She accused the Congress of failing to recognise the need for the opposition to unite and underlined the importance of regional parties to counter the BJP and strengthen India’s federal structure.

‘Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress… because the Congress is the BJP’s TRP (television ratings points). If they (the Congress) cannot take a decision… the country will suffer. Why (should) the country suffer… they have had enough opportunity,’ she added.