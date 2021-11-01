Amazon’s Great Indian Festival ’empowers’ lakhs of sellers

Chennai: Amazon has announced that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) has seen the biggest ever shopping celebration for its sellers and brand partners, bringing happiness to millions of customers across the country.

‘Customers loved the crores of product selection from sellers on Amazon.in including unique products from lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs),’ a press release said.

‘We are truly humbled to see how this festive season has brought joy to lakhs of sellers on Amazon.in with many becoming lakhpatis and crorepatis. We also witnessed great participation from over 360K MSME buyers on

Amazon Business this festive season. We take pride in being a part of their growth journey while enabling them to get back on track, and safely deliver #KhushiyonKeDibbe to our customers during this festive season,’ said Manish Tiwary, vice president, Amazon India.