BLS International posts Rs 190.5 crore revenue

Chennai: BLS International, a specialist service provider of visa, passport, attestation and citizen services to the governments and diplomatic missions globally has released the consolidated financial results for the second quarter and six month ended 30 September, 2021.

According to a press release, operational revenue stood at Rs 369.0 crore in H1 FY22, up by 102 per cent from Rs 183.4 crore in H1 FY20.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBIDTA) of Rs 46.4 crore in H1 FY22 compared to Rs 23.2 crore in H1 FY21 for the corresponding period.

Operational Revenue stood at Rs 190.5 crore in Q2 FY22, up by 45.2 per cent from Rs 131.2 crore in Q2 FY21.