Doctor gave me recognition: Karate Karthi

I struggled for 14 years to leave a mark in Tamil cinema. Gave up my job in CRPF. My dream has come true with Doctor, says actor Karate Karthi.

Karthi plays one of the baddie in Doctor and his performance won appreciation of all. Speaking to News Today, he says, ‘A karate champion, I won gold medal for over 13 years. I am trained in martial arts and silambam besides gymnastics. I was working in CRPF. Love for cinema forced me to give up work and try my luck in films. My family and relatives ridiculed me then’.

I started as junior artiste and appeared as stunt actor in films including Singam 3, Dabbang, Unnai Arindhal, Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru among others. I had bleeding injuries shooting for Dheeran then’.

Came an offer from Nelson to be part of Doctor. It was a cute role. It came out well. People after seeing the film thought am a North Indian. But I wish to say I was born and brought up in Madurai, he added.

Busy with handful of movies, Karate Karthi says, ‘I want to good movies. Leave a mark for myself in the industry’.