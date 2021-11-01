Enemy will be engaging, says Vishal

After Avan Ivan, Vishal and Arya will be seen together for the second time in Enemy. It will be hitting the screens on 4 November. Directed by Anand Shankar, the movie has Arya crossing swords with Vishal. Produced by Vinod’s Mini Studio, the film is loaded with action sequences. It also has an ensemble of actors including Mrinalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Thambi Ramaiah, and Karunakaran. RD Rajasekar has cranked the camera for Enemy, Thaman is scoring the songs and Sam CS is taking care of the background score.

Speaking at a media meet in Chennai, Vishal said, ‘ All credits to ky filmmaker. He has managed to come out with a stylish thriller that is on a par with Hollywood films. I play a character called Chozhan, who runs a tea shop in Singapore’s Little India. Though the movie is set in Singapore, we had to shoot those sequences in Dubai due to Covid restrictions’.

Thanking Arya, Vishal said, ‘He is a hard worker. He magnanimously agreed to be part of the film. He is a hard worker. In one of the action scenes, he actually slapped me’.

On his part Arya said, ‘Vishal is a good friend. He suggested me to listen to the story. I liked both the characters. Vishal was magnanimous to request the filmmaker to load my character with punch dialogues. The movie has come really good’.

On his part, director said, ‘Unlike my earlier films, Enemy has come big and beautiful. Both Arya and Vishal has given their best. Mrinalini has played the heroine. She has done her job well. Thaman’s songs and background score by Sam C have added strength to the movie’.

Producer Vinod’s Kumar, Mrinalini also spoke on the occasion.