Lockdown relaxations from today: Bars reopen, 100% occupancy in cinemas

Chennai: Relaxations to the Covid-19 induced restrictions, announced by the Tamilnadu government, came into effect from today, with theatres allowing 100 per cent occupancy and liquor bars reopening after many months.

From today, theatres can function with 100 per cent audience by adhering to Covid-19 protocols and cultural shows have been permitted in halls. Normal and air-conditioned buses can ply with100 per cent capacity between districts and to other states except for Kerala.

Bars and standalone bars are also permitted to operate. Film shootings with the required crew following all Covid-19 rules are allowed and those taking part should be mandatorily vaccinated twice.

However, the existing ban on festivals and political events will continue. A press release said that people have been urged to avoid crowding in social and festival events and to cooperate with the measures of the government by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.