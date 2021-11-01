Purplle closes funding of $75M

Chennai: Purplle.com has announced a $75M funding, welcoming Kedaarato the cap table, along with doubling down by Sequoia Capital India and Blume Ventures. This comes six months after a $45M funding backed by

Verlinvest, Blume Ventures, JSW Ventures, and first-time investor Sequoia Capital India.

According to a statement, the investment will augment the company’s goal to deliver 6-8X growth in the next 5 years. Speaking on the investment, Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com, said, ‘we are excited to partner with Kedaara, as they venture into the beauty e-commerce industry.Being one of the marquee investors in India, Kedaara’s rich experience across consumer and tech will empower us in our next phase of growth.’