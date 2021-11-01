Rising dengue cases: Govt jumps into action

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting today as the dengue cases in Delhi are seeing an alarming surge.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed ways on how the Centre can assist the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in curbing the surge in cases.

The Delhi government has directed hospitals that a third of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients can now be used for patients suffering from dengue, malaria and Chikungunya.

The government had recently reduced the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in private hospitals from 30 per cent to 10 per cent, apart from some big hospitals of its own.