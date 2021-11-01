Stalin opens Velacheri, Koyambedu flyovers

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today inaugurated a 1.15km-long flyover at Koyambedu and the one arm of Velacheri flyover in Chennai. The new flyovers constructed by the State Highways department are expected to ease traffic congestion at important stretches.

The Rs 93.50-crore project at Koyambedu would allow free flow of traffic at the key junction, which is near the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and the Koyambedu vegetable and fruit markets. Around 70 per cent of the over one lakh vehicles proceeding from and to Anna Nagar and Vadapalani would be able to take the flyover instead of waiting at the signal at the junction of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Kaliamman Koil Street.

The flyover at the Velacheri junction will ease the woes of residents of various areas including VGP Selva Nagar and LIC Colony, besides shoppers and IT workers.

The approach road to the Rs 133.10-crore flyover at Medavakkam was being laid, and it would be completed by this year-end.