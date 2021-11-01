Yogi Adityanath warns Taliban, says air strike is ready if they target India

New Delhi: Pakistan and Afghanistan are ‘feeling disturbed’ by the Taliban, but if the insurgent group moves towards India, ‘an air strike is ready,’ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

Speaking at the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan, he said, ‘Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is powerful, and no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India. Today, Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed because of the Taliban. But, the Taliban knows if it moves towards India, an air strike is ready.’

Last month, Yogi had said that supporting the Taliban means backing anti-India, anti-humanity, anti-women and anti-children acts.

Coming down heavily on sympathisers of the extremist group, Adityanath said that there are some elements who do not like India’s development.