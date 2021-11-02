Ibrahimovic hits landmark as Milan beats Roma

Rome: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as AC Milan inflicted Jose Mourinho’s first home defeat in the Italian top-flight with a 2-1 win over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

With the result, Milan (31 points) kept pace with Serie A leader Napoli (31 points). The 40-year-old striker rifled a low free-kick into the bottom corner in the 25th minute to put the visitor ahead after a lively start, his 400th goal in total in domestic leagues. Ibrahimovic had a brilliantly finished second goal ruled out for offside after the break, just like teammate Rafael Leao in the first half.

He later went down after a Roger Ibanez challenge to earn a spot-kick, which Franck Kessie converted in the 57th minute.

Milan was reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes after left-back Theo Hernandez was shown a second yellow card, but Roma could not rescue a point from the match despite Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time strike.

Mourinho appeared furious at the end of a frantic fixture as his run of 43 unbeaten home Serie A games came to an end. That streak included two title-winning seasons at Inter Milan between 2008 and 2010 and his ongoing spell at Roma, which he joined in the summer. Meanwhile, Napoli beat Salernitana 1-0.