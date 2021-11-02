Policewoman dies as tree falls at Secretariat

Chennai: A policewoman was crushed to death and another Constable was injured, after a huge tree fell on them, possibly due to the heavy rains, near the Chief Minister’s Special Cell at the Secretariat campus today.

The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, 45, attached to the security Chennai police (SCP). She on duty near the exit gate of the Secretariat.

As the tree uprooted this morning, half a dozen police personnel standing underneath it managed to escape. It however fell on Kavitha crushing her to death. Head Constable Murugan was trapped under a branch of the fallen tree and suffered minor injuries. Vehicles including cars and two-wheelers were also damaged.

Even as Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh as solatium to Kavitha’s family, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu visited the spot and supervised the tree removal conducted by the fire and rescue personnel.