Suriya’s generous act

Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded actor Suriya for donating Rs one crore for the students of the Irular community.

Suriya tweeted: ‘I’m deeply touched and running out of words. The intention of Jai Bhim has been fulfilled with the emotional note of the Honourable Chief Minister. On behalf of the entire Jai Bhim team, my hearty thanks to our Chief Minister’.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Jai Bhim stars Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Jayaprakash and Rao Ramesh play supporting roles in the film. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment.

Earlier, Suriya and Jyotika donated Rs 1 crore to Pazhankudi Irular Education Trust ahead of Jai Bhim release. The cheque was presented to Stalin.