Vigilance awareness week at college in Chennai

Chennai: The Department of Public Administration, Anna Adarsh College for Women, observed Vigilance Awareness Week till Monday.

The events began with the administration of the pledge by principal Dr R Shanthi. Vice Principal Dr Anitha Raman, HoD Dr Marceline, staff members and students participated.

They displayed placards with slogans related to the theme ‘Self Reliant with Integrity’. The students organised a rally in the campus creating awareness on the need of vigilance and anti-corruption.Various competitions like slogan writing, essay writing, drawing and collage were conducted to create awareness on the ill effects of corruption.