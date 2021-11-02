Vigilance awareness week at college in Chennai

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption SP Shyamala Devi at the valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week event at Anna Adarsh College.

Chennai: The Department of Public Administration, Anna Adarsh College for Women, observed Vigilance Awareness Week till Monday.

The events began with the administration of the pledge by principal Dr R Shanthi. Vice Principal Dr Anitha Raman, HoD Dr Marceline, staff members and students participated.

They displayed placards with slogans related to the theme ‘Self Reliant with Integrity’. The students organised a rally in the campus creating awareness on the need of vigilance and anti-corruption.Various competitions like slogan writing, essay writing, drawing and collage were conducted to create awareness on the ill effects of corruption.

 

