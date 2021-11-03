Hariharan croons for Indo-Polish film No Means No

Singer Hariharan has recorded his voice for some of the songs in the upcoming Indo-Polish film No Means No. Singer Hariharan has recorded his voice for some of the songs in the upcoming Indo-Polish film No Means No.

The movie is helmed by Vikash Verma and stars Dhruv Verma in the lead. Shreya Ghoshal has also lent her voice for the film, which is reportedly a romance-action drama. Sharing his experience in the film alongside his son Akshay Hariharan who has composed music for the film, the veteran said, ‘It’s a very interesting project with a lot of fusion music and an electronic background score made by Akshay. We loved working on it.’ No Means No also features Gulshan Grover, Deep Raj Rana, Sharad Kapoor, and Polish actors Natalia Bak, Anna Guzik Slywia Czech (Polish), Pawel Czech, Jersey Handzlik, Nazia Hassan (actor Sanjay Dutt’s niece), Anna Ador and Kat Kristian.