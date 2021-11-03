Honours are even: PC’s by-election analysis

Chennai: With the Congress doing well in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-polls for which results were announced on Tuesday, senior party leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram today said the fight between the BJP and the parties opposed to it isn’t one-sided anymore.

Reacting to the bypoll results, he said here is a ‘thought-provoking analysis of the results of by-elections in 30 assembly constituencies – BJP won seven seats and its declared allies won eight seats. Congress won eight seats. Non-BJP parties won seven seats of which only one seat was won by a crypto ally of the BJP, namely YSR Congress’

The other six seats were won by parties opposed to the BJP, the Congress leader said. ‘The honours are even today. Which way will the wind blow in 2022?’ Chidambaram added.

The BJP and its allies on Tuesday won 14 Assembly seats while the Congress bagged eight out of 29 seats in the latest round of by-polls, with results mostly favouring ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress.