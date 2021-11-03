No change in Tamil New Year: 23 TN govt holidays in 2022

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has announced 23 public holidays for 2022 under the Negotiable Instruments Act to all government offices.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, they are also applicable to state public sector undertakings, corporations and boards.

Notably, the DMK government will continue to observe 14 April as Tamil New Year, going by the list of public holidays for the year 2022.

During the last DMK regime (2006-11), the first day of the Tamil month ‘Thai’ (around 14 January) was declared as Tamil New Year instead of 14 April(Chithirai). However, this decision was reversed by the subsequent Jayalalithaa government.

The public holidays for 2022 are: New Year’s Day (1 January, Saturday), Pongal (14 January, Friday), Thiruvalluvar Day (15 January, Saturday), Uzhavar Thirunal (16 January, Sunday), Thai Poosam (18 January, Tuesday), Republic Day (26 January, Wednesday), Annual closing of Accounts for Commercial Banks & Co-operative Banks (1 April, Friday) Telugu New Year’s Day (2A pril, Saturday), Tamil New Year’s Day, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar’s Birthday and Mahaveer Jayanthi (14 April, Thursday), Good Friday (15 April), May Day (1 May, Sunday) Ramzan (Idul Fitr) (3 May, Tuesday), Bakrid (Idul Azha) (10 July, Sunday), Muharram (9 August, Tuesday), Independence Day (15 August, Monday), Krishna Jayanthi (19 August, Friday), Vinayakar Chathurthi (31 August, Wednesday), Gandhi Jayanthi (2 October, Sunday), Ayutha Pooja (4 October, Tuesday), Vijaya Dasami (5 October, Wednesday), Milad-un-Nabi (9 October, Sunday), Deepavali (24 October, Monday) and Christmas (25 December, Sunday).