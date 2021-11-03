TN will file appeal for Vanniyar quota: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy today said that the State government would file an appeal against the recent verdict of the Madras High Court in the Vanniyar reservation case.

‘The next course of action will be decided based on Supreme Court’s judgement,’ he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PMK including G K Mani, A K Murthy, R Valu and K Balu called on Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai today.

This comes a day after Pattali Makkal Katchi founder Dr S Ramadoss said his party will not rest till the reservation for Vanniyar community is restored.

He has said thisafter the Madras High Court on Monday declared the Special Reservation Act, 2021, that gave 10.5 per cent reservation to the Vanniyars, as unconstitutional. The Act passed hastily earlier this year on 26 February, by the previous AIADMK government, set aside 10.5 per cent reservation in education and jobs to Vanniyars, who come under the Most Backward Class (MBC) category. MBCs and Denotified Communities (DNC) in Tamilnadu get a total 20 per cent reservation, and the February move meant that the remaining groups in the category got a total of 9.5 per cent reservation.