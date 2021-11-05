‘I’am a woman, I can fight’: Priyanka on UP elections

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Pryanka Gandhi, at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh today, strode on stage and asked the crowd to repeat after her: ‘I’m a woman, I can fight.’

The slogan is at the heart of the party’s bid to revive its fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, that goes to the polls early next year, by winning over women voters.

Priyanka recently unveiled a special manifesto catering to women voters. Taking to Twitter, she stated, ‘My dear sisters of Uttar Pradesh, your every day is full of struggles. Taking this into count, the Congress has prepared a manifesto for women”. Apart from the earlier announced 40% reservation in ticket distribution, the promises include an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers and three free yearly gas cylinders.’

Congress has promised women 40 per cent of tickets and a similar quota in jobs if the party comes to power in the state. Priyanka Gandhi has been at the forefront of the attempts to revive the party there.