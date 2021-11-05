Review: Annathae

Rajinikanth is back to his 80s days. Plays an adorable brother, a do-gooder and an angry young man. But is that enough to redeem the movie is the biggest question. Annaatthe out this Deepavali tries to be a vintage Rajini film. Rajinikanth is back to his 80s days. Plays an adorable brother, a do-gooder and an angry young man. But is that enough to redeem the movie is the biggest question. Annaatthe out this Deepavali tries to be a vintage Rajini film.

Directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by Sun Pictures, it has a battery of stars including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori,Jagapathi Babu and others. Music is by D Imman. Loaded with sister-brother emotions, it has mass Rajini moment but a weak script is the minus. A deja vu feel remains all through.

As Kalaiyan, panchayat president in a village, Rajinikanth is shown bubbly and energetic. He showers all his love on his sister (Keerthy Suresh). But things take a turn when she slopes from the house. After six months, Rajini cones to know that his sister is in a spot of bother in Kolkata. His mission begins to rescue her. Did he succeed form the rest.

Rajini is cool and casual and carries the whole movie on his shoulders. He doesn’t fail to engage and entertain his fans. Keerthy Suresh does have a part to play. Surprisingly a heroine in a Rajini film comes almost for a long duration. Nayanthara does ut good. But the likes of Khushbu, Meena are wasted. Cliches villians mars the show.

Technically the visuals are good and D Imman’s songs are foot-tapping. But an overdose of sentiments makes the movie a melodrama at most places. And reminding one of movies like Thirupachi and Vedhalam, Annaatthe promises a plenty but loses the fizz as it grows.

All said, Rajinikanth at the helm of affairs with his usual mannerisms provided moments to engage audiences and makes sure his fans enjoy it.