Review: Enemy

After Avan Ivan, Vishal and Arya are together again. But this time pitted against each other in an action-packed entertainer directed by Anand Shankar. After Avan Ivan, Vishal and Arya are together again. But this time pitted against each other in an action-packed entertainer directed by Anand Shankar.

Produced by Vinod Kumar, the movie also features Mirunalini Ravi, Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah , Karunakaran , Mamta Mohandas. Music is by Thaman and camera by RD Rajasekar.

It is the story of friends who turned foes and fight each other set in Singapore.

Surya (Vishal) and Rajiv (Arya) are friends since their younger days. The latter is jealous of Suriya for he is smart and intelligent, always appreciated by all.

After 25 years later, the two meet in Singapore. It is fight against the two again. What happens after that and who prevails forms the end.

Vishal does a good. Well-built and toned up physique, Vishal does what he isk own for in stunt scenes. Arya as baddie impresses. The stunts between him and Vishal have beeen well shot by RD Rajasekar. Mrinalini and Mamta Mohandas have a part to play. The cast also includes Prakashraj and Thambi Ramaiah.

As the movie begins, one ia reminded of Ullasam which had a similar storyline.