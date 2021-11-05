TN shifts mega vaccine drive to 14 November

Chennai: The eighth mega vaccination drive to be held across Tamilnadu tomorrow has been shifted to 14 November, reports said. It is learnt that 50,000 camps are being set up in the State.

Stating that efforts were under way to achieve 100 per cent administration of first dose by the end of November, Health Minister M Subramanian said during the seven mega vaccination camps held so far, 1,51,13,382 people had been inoculated.

Vaccination at homes will be carried out during the eighth mega camp, the Minister said. The scheme to reach out to people in villages through mobile camps was launched in Sarvampakkam, Nallamoor, Keezhkarunai, Kaatudevanur and Vilankanur panchayats in Chengalpattu district.

Talking about the mobile vaccination units, he said a team of doctors, nurses, computer operators and assistants would go door-to-door on the vehicle to find those who need to be vaccinated in their respective villages. They will vaccinate people during the weekdays while the mega vaccination drive will be conducted on the weekends.

The mobile medical team has been provided with all vaccination details of individuals in the respective area.

‘The number of cases has reduced to less than 1,000. But the risk has increased because of crowding in commercial areas. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner has ordered the removal of all roadside vendors of cooked food and ice cream on Ranganathan Street until Deepavali. Crowding by people who purchase food from the vendors increases the risk. We empathise with the street vendors. But we have to prevent crowding during the pandemic,’ Subramanian said.

On the increase in cases after the festival season in West Bengal and Kerala, Subramanian said the government was taking initiatives to prevent any increase in the number of cases after Deepavali.