AIADMK leader booked for obscene act

Chennai: Former AIADMK MP from Nilgiris, C Gopalakrishnan has been booked by the police for criminal intimidation and uttering obscenities after a video of him, naked, began circulating on social media.

According to police, Gopalakrishnan went to the house of his relatives on Wednesday, where an argument broke out between him and his relatives.

Gopalakrishnan was seen in the viral video with a bloodied nose and a resident castigating him for his behaviour.

A case has been registered against Gopalakrishnan, who was the Nilgiris MP between 2014-2019, and two of his relatives in Coonoor.