Annaatthe inching towards Rs 100 cr collection 

Though Annaatthe received mixed reviews in box office, the Rajinikanth starrer has collected reportedly Rs 35 cr on day one and trade analysts say day 2 is good too.

If reports are to be believed, the movie may see over Rs 100 cr before this weekend.

Annaatthe is a family entertainer that is high on emotions. The film essentially talks about the bond between a brother and his sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is produced by Sun Pictures. The film has Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Pandiyarajan and Livingston in key roles. The film’s music is by D Imman.