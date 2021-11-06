Covid-19: India records 10,929 new cases and 392 deaths

New Delhi: With 10,929 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,43,44,683 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,60,265 with 392 fresh fatalities. The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data said.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The number of people who have recuperated from Covid-19 surged to 3,37,37,468. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.92 crore, it stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 2020, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India’s caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May this year and three crore on 23 June.

The Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.