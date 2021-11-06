Editorial: Good times are back

Post second wave of Covid, theatres were shut and Kollywood came to a halt with no shootings too. But things slowly changed a few weeks ago.

Cihemahalls were reopened and many films started to hit the screens. There were fear whether people would come back to theatre’s as OTTs ensured new releases reach their drawing rooms.

Thankfully good show by Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor and bumper opening for Rajinikanth”s Annaatthe have given new hopes. Doctor completed 25 day run and makers announced that the movie has grossed Rs 100 cr at the box office.

It again proved that if content is goof no matter what audience will come to watch movies. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film was an entertaining black comedy powered by a solid star cast.

Though Annaatthe got mixed reviews, it still opened very big. Rajinikanth’s screen presence pulled audience to theatres. It collected nearly Rs 35 cr on day one, setting an all-time record. The film benefitted from the Deepavali festivities.

An action-packed family drama that revolves around the journey of a caring brother who considers his younger sister to be the centre of the world is what the movie is all about. A ray of hope is back in Tamil cinema. The industry is back on its wheels.