Glimpse of RRR goes viral

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR have released a 45-second glimpse from the film.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in the film.

RRR is all set to release on January 7, 2022.

Glimpse of RRR has drawn the attention of celebrities and technicians from around the world. “Blown away by the spectacular visuals! Just wow.. stunning!! Can’t wait to watch the film #RRR, actor Mahesh Babu wrote.

Rajamouli said, ‘tweeted, ‘Overwhelmed by the response of #RRRGlimpse. Thanks to my friends from the film industry, our beloved fans and audience for your messages and wishes. Our entire #RRRMovie team is elated’.