Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh walks out of prison

Thiruvananthapuram: After spending 16 months behind bars, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, was released from jail today.

Kerala High Court had granted her bail on 2 November in the case registered by NIA under UAPA on a Rs 25 lakh bail bond and two solvent sureties.

The HC had granted bail to Swapna Suresh and seven others accused in the case registered by the NIA on Tuesday. She executed her bail bond, which comprises two personal sureties and Rs 25 lakh worth solvent sureties, before the NIA court in Ernakulam on Friday.

Her mother and uncle were the personal sureties for her bail. Title deeds of her land properties ag Balaramapuram and Kudappanakkunnu were produced against the solvent surety.

Swapna Suresh, who was arrested by the NIA on 11 July, 2020, had been in judicial custody since then.

Swapna Suresh, who was a former employee of the UAE Consulate, and her associate Sandip Nair were arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Bengaluru.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.